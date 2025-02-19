← Company Directory
FPT Software
FPT Software Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in Vietnam package at FPT Software totals ₫794.53M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FPT Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

FPT Software
Solution Architect
Hanoi, HN, Vietnam
Total per year
₫794.53M
Level
L3
Base
₫794.53M
Stock (/yr)
₫0
Bonus
₫0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at FPT Software in Vietnam sits at a yearly total compensation of ₫1,388,519,009. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FPT Software for the Solution Architect role in Vietnam is ₫794,531,878.

Other Resources