FPT Software Salaries

FPT Software's salary ranges from $4,700 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Vietnam at the low-end to $76,393 for a Project Manager in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FPT Software. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $12.9K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$66.3K
Data Analyst
$13K
Data Scientist
$41.1K
Product Manager
$4.7K
Project Manager
$76.4K
Solution Architect
$54.7K
The highest paying role reported at FPT Software is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $76,393. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FPT Software is $41,090.

