← Company Directory
Foxconn Industrial Internet
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Foxconn Industrial Internet Salaries

Foxconn Industrial Internet's salary ranges from $21,142 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in Taiwan at the low-end to $76,129 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Foxconn Industrial Internet. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Hardware Engineer
Median $55.7K
Civil Engineer
$70.4K
Marketing
$49.8K
Mechanical Engineer
$21.1K
Program Manager
$76.1K
Software Engineer
$46.1K
Technical Program Manager
$34.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Foxconn Industrial Internet is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $76,129. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Foxconn Industrial Internet is $49,750.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Foxconn Industrial Internet

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Amazon
  • Spotify
  • Coinbase
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources