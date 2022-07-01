← Company Directory
ForUsAll
Top Insights
    We’re ForUsAll - a group of financial innovators and technologists on a mission to fix retirement in America. We’re a tech-enabled 401(k) advisor founded in 2012 by the same team that helped build Financial Engines (NASDAQ: FNGN), the largest registered investment advisor in the country.By combining world-class investment expertise, automated plan administration and payroll reconciliation, an elegant user interface, and a suite of financial wellness & employee engagement tools, we aim to bring Fortune 500-level retirement plans to small and mid-sized businesses. The best part? All of this can be at a low cost, saving your company money and giving your employees the best shot at a brighter financial future.

    http://www.forusall.com
    2013
    90
    $10M-$50M
