Company Directory
Fortinet
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • United States

Fortinet Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Fortinet ranges from $128K per year for P1 to $281K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $213K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fortinet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
$128K
$106K
$16K
$5.7K
P2
Software Engineer 2
$155K
$141K
$13.4K
$0
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$207K
$172K
$31.1K
$4.4K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
$258K
$202K
$47.4K
$8.9K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Web Developer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Fortinet in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $360,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fortinet for the Software Engineer role in United States is $205,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fortinet

Related Companies

  • Check Point Software
  • Citrix
  • McAfee
  • Zscaler
  • Ciena
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources