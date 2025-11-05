Software Engineer compensation in United States at Fortinet ranges from $128K per year for P1 to $281K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $213K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fortinet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$128K
$106K
$16K
$5.7K
P2
$155K
$141K
$13.4K
$0
P3
$207K
$172K
$31.1K
$4.4K
P4
$258K
$202K
$47.4K
$8.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title