We’re dedicated to improving the lives of healthcare professionals by creating innovative, comfortable and functional medical apparel. FIGS is transforming the healthcare experience by empowering and celebrating the healthcare community and creating medical apparel that ensures they look their best, feel their best and perform at their best. FIGS is the first digitally native, direct-to-consumer company in the industry and has revolutionized the scrubs market. Giving back is ingrained into everything we do. Through our Threads for Threads initiative, we’ve donated hundreds of thousands of scrubs to healthcare providers in need around the world – including over 60K to hospitals hardest hit by COVID-19. We like to say, the highest standards didn’t exist – so we created them.