Fetch
Fetch Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    Preventative care covered at 100%

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Vision Insurance

    Allowance for glasses and contacts in the same plan year, discounts on laser eye surgery

  • Dental Insurance

    Teeth whitening, adult orthodontia, night guards covered

  • Disability Insurance

    Both STD and LTD covered

  • Pet Insurance

    Pet insurance fully covered for the first pet

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    18 weeks

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

  • Fertility Assistance

    Partnering with Carrot which will provide partial coverage for egg retrieval, adoption, IVF, and surrogacy

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $4,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Fetch provides up to $10,000 per year in education reimbursement support for any job-related courses/programs/certifications.

  • Learning and Development

    Access to Udemy

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Employee Resource Groups:

    Take part in employee-led groups that are centered around fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace through events, dialogue and advocacy. Current groups include Amplify BiPoC, Amplify Women, Amplify LBGTQ+, Amplify Family, and Amplify Veterans

  • Nutrition Counseling

    Through Charge Nutrition

