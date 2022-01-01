401k 100% match on the first 4% of base salary

Health Insurance Preventative care covered at 100%

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Allowance for glasses and contacts in the same plan year, discounts on laser eye surgery

Dental Insurance Teeth whitening, adult orthodontia, night guards covered

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Partnering with Carrot which will provide partial coverage for egg retrieval, adoption, IVF, and surrogacy

Disability Insurance Both STD and LTD covered

Pet Insurance Pet insurance fully covered for the first pet

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

Maternity Leave 18 weeks

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Fetch provides up to $10,000 per year in education reimbursement support for any job-related courses/programs/certifications.

Learning and Development Access to Udemy

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement Offered by employer

Unique Perk Employee Resource Groups: - Take part in employee-led groups that are centered around fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace through events, dialogue and advocacy. Current groups include Amplify BiPoC, Amplify Women, Amplify LBGTQ+, Amplify Family, and Amplify Veterans