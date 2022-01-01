← Company Directory
Fetch
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Fetch Salaries

Fetch's salary ranges from $84,018 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $445,760 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fetch. Last updated: 6/13/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $114K
Software Engineer II $138K
Senior Software Engineer $192K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Analyst
Median $115K
Data Scientist
Median $160K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

82 31
82 31
Product Designer
$226K
Project Manager
$84K
Sales
$446K
Software Engineering Manager
$143K
Solution Architect
$139K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Fetch, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fetch is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $445,760. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fetch is $141,050.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fetch

Related Companies

  • doxo
  • Epic Systems
  • Athenahealth
  • Superhuman
  • Ibotta
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources