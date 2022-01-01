← Company Directory
Superhuman Salaries

Superhuman's salary ranges from $91,800 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $224,400 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Superhuman. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $190K
Product Manager
$224K
Recruiter
$141K
Sales
$91.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Superhuman is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $224,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Superhuman is $165,350.

