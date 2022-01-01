← Company Directory
Ibotta
Ibotta Salaries

Ibotta's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $236,175 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ibotta. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $122K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $90K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $209K
Data Analyst
$79.6K
Product Manager
$236K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ibotta, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ibotta is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $236,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ibotta is $121,500.

Other Resources