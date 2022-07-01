EPI-USE Labs Salaries

EPI-USE Labs's salary ranges from $24,198 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in South Africa at the low-end to $190,045 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of EPI-USE Labs. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.