← Company Directory
EPI-USE Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company

EPI-USE Labs Salaries

EPI-USE Labs's salary ranges from $24,198 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in South Africa at the low-end to $190,045 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of EPI-USE Labs. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $24.2K
Solution Architect
$190K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at EPI-USE Labs is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,045. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EPI-USE Labs is $107,121.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for EPI-USE Labs

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Amazon
  • Airbnb
  • Lyft
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources