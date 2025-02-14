← Company Directory
EPI-USE Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

EPI-USE Labs Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in South Africa package at EPI-USE Labs totals ZAR 443K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPI-USE Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
EPI-USE Labs
Software Engineer
Pretoria, GT, South Africa
Total per year
ZAR 443K
Level
hidden
Base
ZAR 443K
Stock (/yr)
ZAR 0
Bonus
ZAR 0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
What are the career levels at EPI-USE Labs?

ZAR 2.93M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ZAR 549K+ (sometimes ZAR 5.49M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at EPI-USE Labs in South Africa sits at a yearly total compensation of ZAR 528,663. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EPI-USE Labs for the Software Engineer role in South Africa is ZAR 443,107.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for EPI-USE Labs

Related Companies

  • Square
  • SoFi
  • Flipkart
  • Dropbox
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources