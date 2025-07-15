EPAM Systems Solution Architect Salaries

Solution Architect compensation in United States at EPAM Systems ranges from $156K per year for L1 to $182K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $160K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPAM Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Junior Solution Architect $156K $147K $1.9K $7.8K L2 Solution Architect $190K $165K $10.3K $15.3K L3 Senior Solution Architect $182K $161K $7.9K $12.9K L4 Lead Solution Architect $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 4 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At EPAM Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

