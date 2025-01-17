← Company Directory
Emerging Travel Group
Emerging Travel Group Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in Russia at Emerging Travel Group ranges from RUB 6.39M to RUB 9.07M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Emerging Travel Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RUB 7.26M - RUB 8.6M
Common Range
Possible Range
RUB 6.39MRUB 7.26MRUB 8.6MRUB 9.07M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Emerging Travel Group?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Emerging Travel Group in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 9,073,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Emerging Travel Group for the Accountant role in Russia is RUB 6,390,636.

