Company Directory
Elevance Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Elevance Health Benefits

Compare
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    • Home
  • Fertility Assistance

    Up to $10,000 per child for eligible adoption and surrogacy expenses.

  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $10,000 per child for eligible adoption and surrogacy expenses.

  • Remote Work

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Elevance Health

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Uber
    • Airbnb
    • Amazon
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources