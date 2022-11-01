Company Directory
Elevance Health
Elevance Health Salaries

Elevance Health's salary ranges from $39,718 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $244,718 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Elevance Health. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $135K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $140K

Health Informatics

Actuary
Median $86.4K
Solution Architect
Median $210K

Data Architect

Product Manager
Median $180K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $163K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $215K
Business Operations
$64.7K
Business Analyst
$126K
Business Development
$86.6K
Customer Service
$39.7K
Data Analyst
$44.8K
Financial Analyst
$84.6K
Management Consultant
$137K
Marketing
$239K
Product Designer
$245K
Project Manager
$58.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$95.5K
Technical Program Manager
$131K
UX Researcher
$225K
Venture Capitalist
$96.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Elevance Health is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $244,718. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Elevance Health is $130,650.

