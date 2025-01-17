← Company Directory
ELEKS
The median Software Engineer compensation in Poland package at ELEKS totals PLN 193K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ELEKS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
ELEKS
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Szczecin, ZP, Poland
Total per year
PLN 193K
Level
L3
Base
PLN 193K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at ELEKS?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ELEKS in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 312,883. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ELEKS for the Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 193,488.

