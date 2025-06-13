← Company Directory
Edward Jones
Edward Jones UX Researcher Salaries

The median UX Researcher compensation in United States package at Edward Jones totals $90K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Edward Jones's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
Edward Jones
UX Researcher
St. Louis, MO
Total per year
$90K
Level
II
Base
$90K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Edward Jones?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Edward Jones in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $115,530. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Edward Jones for the UX Researcher role in United States is $96,000.

