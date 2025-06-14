← Company Directory
EcoVadis
EcoVadis Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Spain package at EcoVadis totals €58.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EcoVadis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
EcoVadis
Software Engineer
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Total per year
€58.6K
Level
L3
Base
€54.4K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€4.2K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at EcoVadis?

€145K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at EcoVadis in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €75,569. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EcoVadis for the Software Engineer role in Spain is €58,356.

