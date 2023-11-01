EcoVadis Salaries

Company Directory
EcoVadis
EcoVadis's salary ranges from $64,470 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Spain at the low-end to $153,223 for a Software Engineering Manager in Poland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of EcoVadis. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $64.5K
Marketing
$111K
Product Designer
$79.5K

Product Manager
$83K
Software Engineering Manager
$153K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at EcoVadis is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,223. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EcoVadis is $83,043.

Other Resources