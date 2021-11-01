← Company Directory
Earnin
Earnin Salaries

Earnin's salary ranges from $115,575 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $250,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Earnin. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $180K
Product Manager
Median $250K
Data Scientist
Median $179K

Administrative Assistant
$116K
Business Analyst
$201K
Human Resources
$189K
Marketing
$131K
Product Designer
$154K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Earnin is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $250,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Earnin is $179,514.

