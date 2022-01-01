← Company Directory
BlockFi
BlockFi Salaries

BlockFi's salary ranges from $104,475 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $414,563 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BlockFi. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $145K
Product Manager
Median $170K
Data Scientist
$104K

Human Resources
$415K
Marketing
$352K
Marketing Operations
$204K
Project Manager
$159K
Software Engineering Manager
$161K
The highest paying role reported at BlockFi is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $414,563. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlockFi is $165,400.

Other Resources