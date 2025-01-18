← Company Directory
Dynatrace
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Dynatrace Backend Software Engineer Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Austria at Dynatrace totals €92.6K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Austria package totals €77.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dynatrace's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P2
Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P3
Senior Software Engineer
€92.6K
€88.6K
€4K
€0
P4
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Dynatrace, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Dynatrace in Austria sits at a yearly total compensation of €131,971. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dynatrace for the Backend Software Engineer role in Austria is €74,306.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Dynatrace

Related Companies

  • EPAM Systems
  • NetSuite
  • ThoughtWorks
  • Leidos
  • Health Catalyst
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources