← Company Directory
Health Catalyst
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Health Catalyst Salaries

Health Catalyst's salary ranges from $9,270 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $174,125 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Health Catalyst. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$83.6K
Data Scientist
$127K
Information Technologist (IT)
$82.3K
Product Manager
$144K
Project Manager
$119K
Software Engineer
$9.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$174K
Technical Program Manager
$63.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Health Catalyst is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $174,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Health Catalyst is $101,520.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Health Catalyst

Related Companies

  • Bentley Systems
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • NetSuite
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources