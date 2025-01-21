Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Austria at Dynatrace ranges from €56.1K per year for P1 to €99.8K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Austria package totals €84K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dynatrace's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Software Engineer (Entry Level) €56.1K €48.8K €7.3K €0 P2 Software Engineer €60.7K €54.4K €6.3K €0 P3 Senior Software Engineer €80.7K €74.1K €6.6K €0 P4 Senior Software Engineer €99.8K €82.1K €16.9K €768 View 4 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( EUR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Dynatrace, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

