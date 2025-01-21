Software Engineer compensation in Austria at Dynatrace ranges from €56.1K per year for P1 to €99.8K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Austria package totals €84K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dynatrace's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
€56.1K
€48.8K
€7.3K
€0
P2
€60.7K
€54.4K
€6.3K
€0
P3
€80.7K
€74.1K
€6.6K
€0
P4
€99.8K
€82.1K
€16.9K
€768
No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Dynatrace, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)