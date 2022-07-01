DUG is an ASX listed technology company, headquartered in Australia, that specialises in analytical software development and reliable, green, high-performance computing (HPC). DUG is built on a strong foundation of applied science and a history of converting research into practical, real-world solutions. DUG delivers innovative software products and cost-effective, cloud-based HPC as a service backed by bespoke support for technology onboarding. DUG’s expertise in algorithm development and code optimisation enables clients to leverage big data and solve complex problems.DUG is a global company with offices in Perth, London, Houston and Kuala Lumpur, supporting a diverse industrial client-base that includes radio-astronomy, biomedicine and meteorology, as well as the resource, government and education sectors. DUG designs, owns, and operates a network of some of the largest and greenest supercomputers on Earth. The company continues to invest and innovate at the forefront of software and HPC, working towards a climate-positive future.