DuckDuckGo Salaries

DuckDuckGo's salary ranges from $40,200 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in United States at the low-end to $240,790 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DuckDuckGo. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $211K
Accountant
$40.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$192K

Product Manager
$159K
Software Engineering Manager
$241K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DuckDuckGo is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $240,790. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DuckDuckGo is $191,955.

