Sonder
Sonder Salaries

Sonder's salary ranges from $69,567 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $283,575 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sonder. Last updated: 6/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $116K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $215K
Accountant
$157K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

Business Analyst
$69.6K
Product Designer
$173K
Product Manager
$284K
UX Researcher
$176K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sonder is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $283,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sonder is $173,460.

