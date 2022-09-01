Company Directory
DTE Energy
Work Here? Claim Your Company

DTE Energy Salaries

DTE Energy's salary ranges from $41,909 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $169,150 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DTE Energy. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$41.9K
Business Development
$114K
Data Scientist
$133K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
Hardware Engineer
$77.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.5K
Marketing
$169K
Mechanical Engineer
$96.5K
Product Designer
$42.4K
Software Engineer
Median $100K
Solution Architect
$117K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DTE Energy is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DTE Energy is $98,258.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for DTE Energy

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Uber
  • Stripe
  • LinkedIn
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources