Company Directory
DreamBox Learning
DreamBox Learning Salaries

DreamBox Learning's salary ranges from $122,385 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $166,026 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DreamBox Learning. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Product Designer
$123K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$122K
Software Engineer
$166K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At DreamBox Learning, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DreamBox Learning is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $166,026. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DreamBox Learning is $123,480.

