Draup
Draup Salaries

Draup's salary ranges from $2,289 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $21,689 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Draup. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Management Consultant
Median $9.8K
Software Engineer
Median $21.7K
Accountant
$2.3K

Business Analyst
$14.1K
Business Development
$3.8K
Data Analyst
$3.8K
Human Resources
$3.1K
Marketing
$3.8K
Venture Capitalist
$8.1K

Analyst

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Draup is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $21,689. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Draup is $3,798.

