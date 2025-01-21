← Company Directory
Draup
Draup Management Consultant Salaries

The median Management Consultant compensation in India package at Draup totals ₹838K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Draup's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Draup
Management Consultant
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹838K
Level
L3
Base
₹838K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
What are the career levels at Draup?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Draup in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,099,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Draup for the Management Consultant role in India is ₹830,404.

Other Resources