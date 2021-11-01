Company Directory
DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Salaries

DoubleVerify's salary ranges from $67,609 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Israel at the low-end to $340,290 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DoubleVerify. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $170K
Software Engineer
Median $201K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $255K

Accountant
$113K
Business Analyst
$67.6K
Data Analyst
$108K
Data Scientist
$249K
Human Resources
$113K
Product Designer
$194K
Project Manager
$143K
Sales
$136K
Technical Program Manager
$340K
UX Researcher
$111K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DoubleVerify is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $340,290. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DoubleVerify is $142,722.

Other Resources