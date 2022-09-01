← Company Directory
Dotdash Meredith
Dotdash Meredith Salaries

Dotdash Meredith's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $177,750 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dotdash Meredith. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $143K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $178K
Marketing
$141K

Marketing Operations
$141K
Product Designer
$162K
Product Manager
$174K
Project Manager
$126K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$80.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dotdash Meredith is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $177,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dotdash Meredith is $141,850.

Other Resources