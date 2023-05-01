Dosh is a fast-growing app that helps consumers find cash back for shopping, dining out, and booking hotels at hundreds of thousands of locations. The app uses breakthrough technology to eliminate wasted advertising spend and puts that money back into the pockets of consumers and businesses. Doshers can transfer the cash directly into a bank account, PayPal, Venmo, or donate to a charity. The company's mission is to positively impact people's lives financially by moving billions of dollars to millions of people. They value humility, transparency, adaptability, and creativity and are always looking for new team members.