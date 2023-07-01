dominKnow is a company that has been in the business for over 25 years and specializes in authoring software for content development. Their award-winning platform, dominKnow | ONE, offers everything authoring teams need in one place, including elearning course authoring, responsive learning content authoring, and software lesson creation. The platform allows content to be published in various formats, such as SCORM and website packages, and can also be used for print and presentations. dominKnow | ONE is web-based, allowing teams to collaborate and share content easily. They also offer a library of editable off-the-shelf course content that can be customized to match any organization's branding and content needs. The optional Convey module provides publishing and analytics capabilities.