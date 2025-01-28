Software Engineer compensation in United States at Discover ranges from $97.8K per year for L4 to $173K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $148K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Discover's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$97.8K
$94.6K
$179
$3K
L5
$110K
$107K
$0
$3.3K
L6
$142K
$135K
$3.1K
$4.4K
L7
$139K
$131K
$962
$7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
