Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    Employees can choose from three national medical plans: a PPO, HRA, or HSA, all administered by BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) of Illinois. Wellness program: a variety of resources to help employees and their dependents get healthy, stay healthy and make informed decisions. Free, confidential resources.

  • Dental Insurance

    Two levels of coverage: the Standard Option and the Premier Option.

  • Vision Insurance

    Two levels of coverage: the Standard Option and the Premier Option.

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    One times your Health and Welfare Eligible Earnings (HWEE) up to $500,000 at no cost.

  • Disability Insurance

    Short-Term Disability ( a percentage of base salary up to 25 weeks); Long-Term Disability (pays 60% of Health and Welfare Eligible Earnings up to $20,000 a month).

  • Pet Insurance

    Employees pay the full cost for this coverage.

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    2 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    25 days

  • Employee Assistance Program

    The offsite program includes six free counseling sessions per issue, per year. Discover also has onsite counselors at our major office locations.

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Life Insurance

  • Adoption Assistance

    Reimburses eligible expenses up to $5,000 incurred for the adoption of a child; $6,000 for a special needs child.

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • 401k

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    The Discover College Commitment—a fully funded bachelor degree program. In addition, Discover provides tuition reimbursement for Associate, Bachelor’s and Graduate Degrees.

  • Employee Discount

  • Transport allowance

    Commuter Benefits Program — allows eligible employees to use pre-tax dollars to purchase transportation passes, tickets or vouchers, pay a parking facility.

  • Business Travel Accident Insurance

    Covers a maximum of $3,000,000 at no cost.

  • Retiree Medical Plan

    Provides eligible employees and their eligible dependents medical benefits upon retirement, based on age and service.

  • MetLife Group Auto and Home Insurance Program

    Employees pay the full cost for this coverage.

  • Special Death Benefit

    In the event an employee or a benefit-eligible dependent dies, Discover will pay a special death benefit.

