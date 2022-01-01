Estimated Total Value: $450
Employees can choose from three national medical plans: a PPO, HRA, or HSA, all administered by BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) of Illinois. Wellness program: a variety of resources to help employees and their dependents get healthy, stay healthy and make informed decisions. Free, confidential resources.
Two levels of coverage: the Standard Option and the Premier Option.
One times your Health and Welfare Eligible Earnings (HWEE) up to $500,000 at no cost.
Short-Term Disability ( a percentage of base salary up to 25 weeks); Long-Term Disability (pays 60% of Health and Welfare Eligible Earnings up to $20,000 a month).
Employees pay the full cost for this coverage.
16 weeks
2 weeks
25 days
The offsite program includes six free counseling sessions per issue, per year. Discover also has onsite counselors at our major office locations.
Reimburses eligible expenses up to $5,000 incurred for the adoption of a child; $6,000 for a special needs child.
The Discover College Commitment—a fully funded bachelor degree program. In addition, Discover provides tuition reimbursement for Associate, Bachelor’s and Graduate Degrees.
Commuter Benefits Program — allows eligible employees to use pre-tax dollars to purchase transportation passes, tickets or vouchers, pay a parking facility.
Covers a maximum of $3,000,000 at no cost.
Provides eligible employees and their eligible dependents medical benefits upon retirement, based on age and service.
In the event an employee or a benefit-eligible dependent dies, Discover will pay a special death benefit.