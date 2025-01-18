Salaries

Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Discover Backend Software Engineer Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Discover ranges from $88.9K per year for L4 to $154K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $121K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Discover's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L4 Associate Application Engineer (Entry Level) $88.9K $85.3K $625 $3K L5 Senior Associate Application Engineer $104K $99.7K $0 $4.1K L6 Application Engineer $123K $117K $2K $4.2K L7 Principal Application Engineer $139K $129K $1.8K $8.7K View 1 More Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Discover ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.