The average Software Engineer total compensation in Bulgaria at Dext ranges from BGN 205K to BGN 280K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dext's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

BGN 219K - BGN 265K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
BGN 205KBGN 219KBGN 265KBGN 280K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Dext in Bulgaria sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 279,546. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dext for the Software Engineer role in Bulgaria is BGN 204,839.

