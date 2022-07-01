Hello, we’re Dext, a cloud accounting platform that provides you with real-time and accurate insights. For more than a decade, we’ve empowered accountants and bookkeepers with the smart and forward-thinking solutions needed to make businesses better.Today, through the Dext platform, those tools have become even more powerful and integrated to meet the demands of businesses right now and the challenges they face tomorrow. Meet our latest Dext Product, Dext Commerce. Dext Commerce automates the flow of detailed sales data from the many platforms your customers sell on.