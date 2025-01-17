← Company Directory
Deutsche Telekom
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Deutsche Telekom Data Scientist Salaries

Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 299K - RON 355K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 276KRON 299KRON 355KRON 378K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Deutsche Telekom?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Deutsche Telekom in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 377,867. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deutsche Telekom for the Data Scientist role in Romania is RON 276,007.

Other Resources