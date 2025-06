Eighty years ago, our credit union was founded by 15 courageous educators who pooled together all of the money they had – just $78.75. With help from our members, our community and our team, we have grown from those humble beginnings to become Arizona’s largest locally-based credit union. We are dedicated to strengthening our local economy and workforce while providing financial solutions for more than 350,000 members. Federally insured by NCUA / Equal Housing Opportunity