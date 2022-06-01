← Company Directory
Deluxe
Deluxe Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Life Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Maternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gym Discount

  • Fertility Assistance

    Up to $20,000 lifetime maximum

  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $20,000 lifetime maximum

  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $4,200

    100% match on the first 3.5% of base salary

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to $5,250

  • Employee Discount

