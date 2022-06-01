|PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
|Offered by employer
|Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
|Offered by employer
|401k
|100% match on the first 3.5% of base salary
|Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
|Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock
|Fertility Assistance
|Up to $20,000 lifetime maximum
|Adoption Assistance
|Up to $20,000 lifetime maximum
|Employee Assistance Program
|Offered by employer