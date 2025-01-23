← Company Directory
Deepnote
Deepnote Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Czech Republic at Deepnote ranges from CZK 1.52M to CZK 2.13M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deepnote's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 1.65M - CZK 1.92M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 1.52MCZK 1.65MCZK 1.92MCZK 2.13M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Deepnote?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Deepnote in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 2,132,911. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deepnote for the Product Manager role in Czech Republic is CZK 1,523,508.

