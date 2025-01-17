Software Engineer compensation in India at DBS Bank ranges from ₹1.16M per year for Analyst to ₹1.45M per year for Associate. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.31M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DBS Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
₹1.16M
₹1.13M
₹0
₹36.8K
Associate
₹1.45M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹51K
Senior Associate
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
AVP
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Level Name
Level Name
Total Compensation
Total Compensation
