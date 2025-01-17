← Company Directory
DBS Bank
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Taipei Area

DBS Bank Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Taipei Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Taipei Area at DBS Bank totals NT$1.07M per year for Analyst. The median yearly compensation in Greater Taipei Area package totals NT$1.16M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DBS Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
(Entry Level)
NT$1.07M
NT$982K
NT$0
NT$86.8K
Associate
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Senior Associate
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
AVP
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at DBS Bank?

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at DBS Bank in Greater Taipei Area sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 75,911. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DBS Bank for the Software Engineer role in Greater Taipei Area is SGD 42,235.

