Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes Salaries

Dassault Systèmes's salary ranges from $14,656 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $222,830 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dassault Systèmes. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
100 $40.5K
200 $58.8K
300 $63.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Sales
Median $223K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $140K

Data Scientist
Median $42.3K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $120K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $124K
Accountant
$63.9K
Administrative Assistant
$97.5K
Business Analyst
$55.3K
Business Development
$42.5K
Customer Service
$171K
Customer Success
$94.5K
Human Resources
$156K
Legal
$66.5K
Management Consultant
$93.5K
Product Designer
$197K
Product Manager
$156K
Project Manager
$24.4K
Sales Engineer
$101K
Solution Architect
$104K
Technical Program Manager
$84.6K
Technical Writer
$14.7K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Dassault Systèmes, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dassault Systèmes is Sales with a yearly total compensation of $222,830. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dassault Systèmes is $94,028.

