Dassault Systèmes
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Dassault Systèmes Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in United States at Dassault Systèmes ranges from $138K to $196K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dassault Systèmes's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$156K - $185K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
$138K$156K$185K$196K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Dassault Systèmes, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Dassault Systèmes in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $195,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dassault Systèmes for the Customer Service role in United States is $137,700.

