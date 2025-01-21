← Company Directory
Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes Legal Salaries

The average Legal total compensation in Canada at Dassault Systèmes ranges from CA$78.1K to CA$109K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dassault Systèmes's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$84.7K - CA$103K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$78.1KCA$84.7KCA$103KCA$109K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Dassault Systèmes, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Legal at Dassault Systèmes in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$109,179. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dassault Systèmes for the Legal role in Canada is CA$78,119.

